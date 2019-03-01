Food Yes! But you can only order it for a limited time.

Fin-tastic news, everyone: The Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich is back! And as it was in the past, cod will be the catch of the day.

Select Chick-fil-A locations will offer the seasonal menu item for a limited time between Wednesday, March 6 and Saturday, April 20 during Lent.

The Fish Sandwich will join the Chick-fil-A menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed 2- and 3-count fish entrees and meals, served with Waffle Potato Fries. The sandwiches are 370 and 430 calories, while the 2- and 3-count boxes are 190 and 280 calories, respectively.

Be sure to confirm with your local restaurant that it is offering these entrees.

Now, there’s only one thing left to do: Get the tartar sauce ready!